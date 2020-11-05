Left Menu
Haryana Police thwarts cattle smuggling bid, rescues 31 bovines

Initial investigations reveal that the bovines were being taken for slaughter, the police said. Efforts are on to nab the accused, and a case has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. Further investigation is underway, they added..

Updated: 05-11-2020 17:02 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 17:02 IST
The Haryana Police on Thursday rescued 31 bovines being illegally transported in a container truck in Nuh district of the state. Acting on a tip-off, the truck bearing an Uttar Pradesh registration number was intercepted for checking, and 12 cows, 10 bulls and nine calves were found on it, the police said.

However, taking advantage of the hilly terrain, two people driving the vehicle managed to escape, they said. The animals were taken to a cow shelter. Initial investigations reveal that the bovines were being taken for slaughter, the police said.

Efforts are on to nab the accused, and a case has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. Further investigation is underway, they added..

