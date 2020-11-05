CISF nabs passenger with Saudi Riyal worth Rs 27.5 lakh at IGI airport

A Dubai-bound Indian passenger was apprehended by the CISF at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here for allegedly carrying Saudi Riyal worth Rs 27.5 lakh in an unauthorised manner, officials said on Thursday. They said a total of 1,52,000 Saudi Riyal was found concealed in a cavity of the bag that was being carried by the passenger while he was getting his security clearance done at the terminal-3 of the IGI on Wednesday evening

The interception of the Dubai-bound passenger was done by Central Industrial Security Force personnel

The passenger has been handed over to Customs authorities for further investigation, they said.