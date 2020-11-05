Ex-MP Sanjay Kakade arrested in case of threatening, gets bail

Former Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Kakade and his wife Usha Kakade were on Thursday arrested for allegedly threatening his brother-in-law over a family dispute in 2018. Both were released on bail later, a police official said.

A case was registered against Kakade and his wife in August this year on a complaint lodged by Usha's brother Yuvraj Dhamale at Chartushringi police station here. Offences under IPC sections 500 (defamation), 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) were registered against them.

"We arrested Kakade and his wife today and produced them before the court. Since the sections in the case are bailable, the couple got bail," the police officer said. The police has also filed a charge sheet in the case, he added.

As per the complainant, he and Kakade were partners in construction business once. In 2010 Dhamale started his own construction business and since then they were having disputes. In 2018, when he visited Kakade's house, the couple used abusive language and threatened to kill him, the complainant alleged.