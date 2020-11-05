Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chinese President Xi to attend virtual summit of SCO heads of state

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit over video link will be organised by Russia, which will also host a virtual summit of Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa (BRICS) leaders on November 17. Addressing a special media briefing here on Thursday on the attendance of Xi at the SCO summit, China’s Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng said that the Chinese President will discuss with other leaders new approaches and measures to tackle risks and challenges, and promote security, stability and development.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 05-11-2020 18:11 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 18:11 IST
Chinese President Xi to attend virtual summit of SCO heads of state

Chinese President Xi Jinping will take part in the virtual summit of the SCO council of heads of state and put forth his proposals to consolidate solidarity, mutual trust, strengthen multilateralism and promote the steady development of the grouping in the post-COVID-19 era. The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit over video link will be organised by Russia, which will also host a virtual summit of Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa (BRICS) leaders on November 17.

Addressing a special media briefing here on Thursday on the attendance of Xi at the SCO summit, China’s Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng said that the Chinese President will discuss with other leaders new approaches and measures to tackle risks and challenges, and promote security, stability and development. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to take part in the virtual summit on November 10, the first multilateral meeting to be attended by Modi and Xi since the border standoff began in eastern Ladakh in May.

Le ruled out bilateral meetings during the summit as it is a virtual summit and hoped for the resumption of face-to-face meetings in the post-COVID-19 phase. He said that Xi will put forward proposals at the summit to consolidate solidarity and mutual trust, and deepen cooperation in all areas, strengthen multilateralism, and sound and steady development of the SCO in the post-pandemic era.

“Since the beginning of the year, we have seen COVID-19 making an impact on the countries in the region and beyond. This is a common threat and challenge. The SCO countries will deepen solidarity and coordination including policy coordination, take effective measure in the joint efforts to promote regional security and development,” Le said. The SCO will also strive to deepen political and security cooperation on issues of each other’s core interests, and the SCO countries give each other stronger support, firmly oppose external interference in member countries’ internal affairs, he said.

On combating three forces of terrorism, separatism and religious extremism, countering narcotics and ensuring information security, member countries will further coordinate their positions, take joint actions and secure regional peace and stability, he said. In the post-pandemic phase, the SCO countries will explore effective ways to restart economic activities, ensure stable performance of supply and production chains, Le added.

The meeting will be held in the backdrop of the stalemate in the border standoff between India and China in eastern Ladakh, which has affected the relations between the two neighbouring countries. China-dominated SCO is an eight-nation regional grouping that represents around 42 per cent of the world’s population and 20 per cent of the global GDP.

China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan are the founding members of the SCO. India and Pakistan were admitted into the Beijing-headquartered grouping in 2017.

India will host the virtual meeting of the SCO heads of the government on November 30 in which Chinese Premier Li Keqiang is expected to take part..

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

COVID-19 lung damage caused by persistence of 'abnormal cells', say scientists

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Denmark to lock down regions after mutated coronavirus traced to minks

Parts of Denmark will face new, tougher lockdown measures after health authorities discovered a mutated coronavirus strain in minks and people in the north of the country. The government has said it would cull all minks to prevent human con...

Farmers in Punjab, Haryana block roads as part of nationwide protest against farm laws

Farmers in Punjab and Haryana on Thursday put up road blockades at many places as part of a nationwide chakka jam agitation in protest against three central farm laws, and demanded that these be withdrawn. The call for the nationwide chakka...

Indonesia raises volcano threat level, sets no-go-zone Indonesia

- Indonesian authorities raised the danger level for the volatile Mount Merapi volcano on the densely populated island of Java on Thursday and ordered a halt to tourism and mining activities. Indonesias geological agency raised Merapis aler...

Italian regions angry over government's COVID-19 zones

Local Italian leaders reacted with dismay and anger on Thursday after the government singled out some regions for tougher restrictions than others in the renewed battle against a burgeoning coronavirus. Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020