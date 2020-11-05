Left Menu
Development News Edition

Toshiba Infra, France's Suez jointly win water treatment project in Bengaluru

Toshiba Infrastructure Systems and Solutions Corporation on Thursday said its arm TWS has won a water treatment plant contract from the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) jointly with Suez S.A. France subsidiary.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2020 20:34 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 20:26 IST
Toshiba Infra, France's Suez jointly win water treatment project in Bengaluru
Toshiba Image Credit: ANI

Toshiba Infrastructure Systems and Solutions Corporation on Thursday said its arm TWS has won a water treatment plant contract from the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) jointly with Suez S.A. France subsidiary. The project is part of the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Project funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

"Toshiba Water Solutions Private Limited (TWS), a wholly owned subsidiary of Toshiba Infrastructure Systems and Solutions Corporation, today (Thursday) announced receiving an order...jointly with SUEZ India Pvt Ltd (hereafter SUEZ), an Indian subsidiary of Suez S.A., in France," the company said in a statement. The scope of work for the order entails procurement of design, construction and commissioning of a 775 MLD (million litres per day) water treatment plant at TK Halli, Karnataka, with seven years of operation and maintenance services.

Shyam J Bhan, chief executive officer of Suez (APAC-India region), said, "Suez is firmly positioned in India for over three decades... For this new contract for the city of Bengaluru, we thank BWSSB for their trust and confidence in us." Started in 1999 with the first WTP contract and, subsequently, with two more projects in 2009 and 2015, and now 775 MLD, the company will scale it up to 2,350 MLD of safe drinking water for Bengaluru residents by 2023, he said. TWS Chairman and Managing Director Koichi Matsui said, "We are happy to collaborate with Suez to provide water treatment solutions that will help in the development of clean water infrastructure in Bengaluru." Suez and TWS will design and construct the TK Halli Water Treatment Plant, which will be sourced from the Kaveri river, for supplying water to the Bengaluru metropolitan area, Karnataka.

The company said the project is likely to be completed in 30 months..

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

COVID-19 lung damage caused by persistence of 'abnormal cells', say scientists

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

LSE offers rivals access to data, clearing in EU pledge - sources

London Stock Exchange has offered to allow rivals non-discriminatory access to clearing and data to try and win over antitrust regulators investigating its 27 billion bid for data provider Refinitiv, people familiar with the matter said. Th...

Shubhankar opens with solid 4-under 67 to be tied-9th in Cyprus

Indias Shubhankar Sharma got off to a solid start, carding a 4-under 67 to be tied ninth after the first round of the unique Aphrodite Hills Cyprus Showdown here on Thursday. It was Sharmas sixth straight round in the 60s and the ninth succ...

Iran foreign minister, in ally Venezuela, says US no longer "controls world"

Iran believes the U.S. government no longer can control whats happening in the world or show other countries how to protect citizens rights, the Iranian foreign minister said on Thursday during a visit to ally Venezuela. Speaking two days a...

Those held over Vienna attack are part of Islamist scene, Austria says

All 15 people arrested in connection with a deadly rampage in Vienna on Monday are part of the radical Islamist scene and just under half have criminal convictions, some for terrorism offences, Interior Ministry officials said on Thursday.A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020