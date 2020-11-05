Toshiba Infra, France's Suez jointly win water treatment project in Bengaluru

Toshiba Infrastructure Systems and Solutions Corporation on Thursday said its arm TWS has won a water treatment plant contract from the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) jointly with Suez S.A. France subsidiary. The project is part of the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Project funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

"Toshiba Water Solutions Private Limited (TWS), a wholly owned subsidiary of Toshiba Infrastructure Systems and Solutions Corporation, today (Thursday) announced receiving an order...jointly with SUEZ India Pvt Ltd (hereafter SUEZ), an Indian subsidiary of Suez S.A., in France," the company said in a statement. The scope of work for the order entails procurement of design, construction and commissioning of a 775 MLD (million litres per day) water treatment plant at TK Halli, Karnataka, with seven years of operation and maintenance services.

Shyam J Bhan, chief executive officer of Suez (APAC-India region), said, "Suez is firmly positioned in India for over three decades... For this new contract for the city of Bengaluru, we thank BWSSB for their trust and confidence in us." Started in 1999 with the first WTP contract and, subsequently, with two more projects in 2009 and 2015, and now 775 MLD, the company will scale it up to 2,350 MLD of safe drinking water for Bengaluru residents by 2023, he said. TWS Chairman and Managing Director Koichi Matsui said, "We are happy to collaborate with Suez to provide water treatment solutions that will help in the development of clean water infrastructure in Bengaluru." Suez and TWS will design and construct the TK Halli Water Treatment Plant, which will be sourced from the Kaveri river, for supplying water to the Bengaluru metropolitan area, Karnataka.

The company said the project is likely to be completed in 30 months..