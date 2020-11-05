Left Menu
Greater Noida double murder: Residential society's security agency may lose license

The Gautam Buddh Nagar police on Thursday recommended license cancellation of a private security agency which guards a residential society in Greater Noida where a married couple was killed inside their flat a day ago, officials said.

Greater Noida double murder: Residential society's security agency may lose license
The Gautam Buddh Nagar police on Thursday recommended license cancellation of a private security agency which guards a residential society in Greater Noida where a married couple was killed inside their flat a day ago, officials said. Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Love Kumar has sent a report to the Uttar Pradesh police recommending the action against G4S Secure Solutions, the security agency engaged at Cherry County society in Bisrakh area, the officials said.

Businessman Vinay Gupta and his wife Neha Gupta, both in their fifties, were found dead inside their ninth-floor apartment in the society on Wednesday morning, according to the police. The bodies, which were found lying in a pool of blood, had injury marks on their head, with the police suspecting someone known to the couple behind the killing. "There is a gate that leads to the market from the society. Entry through that gate is permitted only to society members. However, CCTV footage showed non-society residents also using that gate for movement and there was no checking done by the security agency's officials," a police spokesperson said.

"Besides this, the camera inside a lift was also found non-functional," the spokesperson said. The security agency, the official said, has been found flouting rules of the Private Security Agencies (Regulation) Act which led to the sensational double murder within the society premises.

"In view of these findings, additional CP (law and order) Gautam Buddh Nagar has sent a report to the additional director general of police (law and order), UP, through the Gautam Buddh Nagar police commissioner recommending cancellation of the security agency's license," the spokesperson said. The police warned action against any private security agency in the district which is found violating the PSARA guidelines.

Meanwhile, the probe continued into the double murder case on Thursday, with the police going through CCTV footage in the area and questioning locals for any leads.

