Maharashtra reports 5,246 new COVID-19 cases, 117 deaths

As many as 5,246 new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in Maharashtra, taking the total cases to 17,03,444, said the state Public Health Department on Thursday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 05-11-2020 22:28 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 22:28 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 5,246 new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in Maharashtra, taking the total cases to 17,03,444, said the state Public Health Department on Thursday. According to the state Public Health Department, 15,51,283 patients have been discharged to date after full recovery, with 11,277 patients discharged today.

However, 117 people have succumbed to the coronavirus taking the death toll to 44,804. The active cases in the state stand at 1,06,519 with a recovery rate at 91.07 per cent.

Meanwhile, India recorded 50,209 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, taking the overall cases in the country to 83,64,086, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's data on Thursday. With 55,331 new discharges in the last 24 hours, the total active cases reached 5,27,962 and the cumulative recoveries are now at 77,11,809. The country's toll due to coronavirus surged to 1,24,315 after 704 new deaths. (ANI)

