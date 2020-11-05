Woman, husband arrested for acid attack on neighbours

The police on Thursday arrested a couple from Anand Nagar area in Kalyan city in the district for allegedly attacking their neighbors with acid. At least half a dozen people suffered minor burn injuries in the incident, the police said.

The families of Renu Mandal, one of the accused, and their neighbours had had a spat a few days ago and a police complaint had been filed, said assistant commissioner of police A T Powar. On Thursday, a woman went to Mandal's house and allegedly abused her, which led to a fresh tiff.

Mandal allegedly threw acid on the woman. The woman as well as some others who came to her rescue suffered minor burn injuries, the ACP said. While the victims were taken to hospital, the police arrested Renu Mandal and and her husband Tinku Mandal.

Kolsewadi Police are conducting further probe, he added..