Left Menu
Development News Edition

Woman, husband arrested for acid attack on neighbours

At least half a dozen people suffered minor burn injuries in the incident, the police said. The families of Renu Mandal, one of the accused, and their neighbours had had a spat a few days ago and a police complaint had been filed, said assistant commissioner of police A T Powar.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 05-11-2020 23:17 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 23:17 IST
Woman, husband arrested for acid attack on neighbours

The police on Thursday arrested a couple from Anand Nagar area in Kalyan city in the district for allegedly attacking their neighbors with acid. At least half a dozen people suffered minor burn injuries in the incident, the police said.

The families of Renu Mandal, one of the accused, and their neighbours had had a spat a few days ago and a police complaint had been filed, said assistant commissioner of police A T Powar. On Thursday, a woman went to Mandal's house and allegedly abused her, which led to a fresh tiff.

Mandal allegedly threw acid on the woman. The woman as well as some others who came to her rescue suffered minor burn injuries, the ACP said. While the victims were taken to hospital, the police arrested Renu Mandal and and her husband Tinku Mandal.

Kolsewadi Police are conducting further probe, he added..

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

COVID-19 lung damage caused by persistence of 'abnormal cells', say scientists

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Protesting farmers vacate railway tracks in Jalandhar to allow movement of goods trains

Farmers who had blocked railway tracks at Phillaur in Punjabs Jalandhar district in protest against the farm laws during the past few weeks have now vacated the area and are protesting at a nearby park to allow movement of goods trains. We ...

India's capital suffers most toxic air in a year, heightening coronavirus worries

New Delhi, the capital city with the worst air quality worldwide, suffered its most toxic day in a year on Thursday, recording the concentration of poisonous PM2.5 particles at 14 times over the World Health Organisation safe limit. A ragin...

UP BJP MLA booked for land grab

A case has been lodged against an Uttar Pradesh BJP legislator and his supporters in Kaushambi district on the directions of a court for an alleged land grab, police said on Thursday. The FIR was filed on the complaint of a resident of Ram ...

Death knell of Mamata regime has been sounded : Shah

Setting the tempo for BJP for the 2021 West Bengal assembly poll, Union Home Minister and top BJP leader Amit Shah Thursday said the death knell of the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government has been sounded and set a target of winning more tha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020