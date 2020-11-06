Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia says industry reports on China trade "deeply troubling"

Australia says it is closely monitoring trade flows to China amid "deeply troubling" reports from industry that Chinese buyers have been told not to purchase seven categories of Australian produce from Friday. Australian and Chinese media have reported that Chinese importers had been informally warned by Chinese customs officials that Australian wine, copper, barley, coal, sugar, timber and lobster will be targeted for increased inspections from Nov. 6.

Reuters | Updated: 06-11-2020 07:19 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 07:19 IST
Australia says industry reports on China trade "deeply troubling"

Australia says it is closely monitoring trade flows to China amid "deeply troubling" reports from industry that Chinese buyers have been told not to purchase seven categories of Australian produce from Friday.

Australian and Chinese media have reported that Chinese importers had been informally warned by Chinese customs officials that Australian wine, copper, barley, coal, sugar, timber and lobster will be targeted for increased inspections from Nov. 6. Australia's trade minister Simon Birmingham said Chinese official government statements had denied any coordinated effort was being taken against Australia, and he hoped Beijing "is true to its word".

"They deny any discriminatory actions that are being taken. But that doesn't seem to be what industry is seeing and hearing at present," he said on radio station 5AA. Diplomatic relations between Australia and its largest trading partner have become strained after Beijing was angered by Australia's call for an international inquiry into the source of the coronavirus, and Australian police raids connected to foreign interference investigations.

On Thursday, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesman told a media briefing in Beijing that Chinese measures on foreign imports were in line with Chinese law and international custom practices. Australia "can do more" to bring the bilateral relationship "back to the right track", he added.

Australian companies stopped sending rock lobster to China this week after new customs inspections were imposed on the live seafood, resulting in lobsters dying before they could reach customers. China also halted some imports of timber and banned barley shipments from an Australian-based grain exporter. China had earlier launched an anti-dumping investigation into Australian wine, and imposed dumping tariffs on Australian barley.

Birmingham said the "risk profile has changed dramatically" for Australian businesses exporting to China this year. "The range and extent of concerns that industry are hearing is deeply troubling," he said.

"The constant stream, it seems, of concerning, troubling administrative or other decisions being taken in China, heightens the risk for Australian businesses." Australian ministers told media on Friday the Australian government had sought to open new markets for Australian exporters, in Indonesia and India, and was negotiating free trade deals with Britain and the EU.

Australia joined the United States, India and Japan for the three-way Malabar naval exercise on Thursday, the first time Australia has participated since 2007. China has previously expressed disapproval of Australia's participation in the Malabar Exercise.

In another development likely to raise diplomatic tensions, the first person charged under Australia's foreign interference laws, introduced in 2018 amid allegations of Chinese interference in Australian politics, faced court on Thursday.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Why Memories of the Alhambra Season 2 can’t be dropped, what latest we know

Calcutta HC bans firecrackers on Kali Puja

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

YouTube channels making money from ads, memberships amplify Trump voting fraud claims

At least nine popular YouTube channels were promoting on Thursday debunked accusations about voting fraud in the U.S. presidential race, conspiratorial content that could jeopardize advertising and memberships revenue they get from the vide...

U.S. coronavirus cases climb by record for second day in a row, up over 120,000

Coronavirus cases in the United States surged by at least 120,276 on Thursday, according to a Reuters tally, the second consecutive daily record rise as the outbreak spreads in every region. U.S. cases have risen by over 100,000 for three o...

EXCLUSIVE-Trump administration advances $2.9 bln drone sale to UAE - sources

The U.S. State Department gave Congress notification it plans to sell 18 sophisticated armed MQ-9B aerial drones to the United Arab Emirates in a deal worth as much as 2.9 billion, people briefed on the notification said. The move comes on ...

Soccer-No serious challengers to Pickford, says England's Southgate

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford was benched for their last Premier League game after some erratic performances but the 26-year-old is without a serious challenger for the England gloves, national team manager Gareth Southgate said. Pickf...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020