HC puts on hold Tahir Hussain's disqualification as MCD councillor

The Delhi High Court Friday stayed the EDMC decision to disqualify suspended AAP leader Tahir Hussain, arrested in connection with a case related to north-east Delhi riots in February, as councillor of the municipal body. Advocate Rizwan, appearing for Hussain, confirmed that the court stayed the EDMC decision. The plea on behalf of the ex-AAP councillor was moved through his wife.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2020 13:30 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 13:24 IST
The Delhi High Court Friday stayed the EDMC decision to disqualify suspended AAP leader Tahir Hussain, arrested in connection with a case related to north-east Delhi riots in February, as councillor of the municipal body. Justice Najmi Waziri put on hold the East Delhi Municipal Corporation's decision on Hussain's plea challenging it.

The court also issued notice to the corporation, represented by its standing counsel Gaurang Kanth, and sought its stand on the petition by March next year. Advocate Rizwan, appearing for Hussain, confirmed that the court stayed the EDMC decision.

The plea on behalf of the ex-AAP councillor was moved through his wife. EDMC had disqualified him as a councillor for allegedly being absent from House meetings for three consecutive times without information.

