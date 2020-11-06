Kenya: NTSA suspends licenses of nine matatu drivers over reckless driving

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) on November 5 has suspended the driving licenses of nine matatu drivers who were filmed driving recklessly in the Central Business District risking the lives of commuters and pedestrians, according to a news report by Nairobi News.

Those suspended, according to the authority, are drivers from Super Metro Ltd, Triple S Co. Ltd, Manmo Sacco, Baba Dogo 25 Sacco, Sony Classic Co. Ltd, and Metro Trans Co. Ltd vehicles.

Officials from the named sacco operators were summoned to appear before NTSA to discuss various road safety concerns, including traffic rules violations.

The transport watchdog said the nine PSV drivers would be required to undergo a re-test at the Likoni Road Driving Testing Centre to ascertain their driving suitability before the licenses are reinstated.

"The nine drivers will be required to undergo a driver re-test at the Likoni Road Driving Testing Centre to ascertain their driving suitability before the licenses are reinstated. The Operators were directed to furnish the authority with various policy documents relating to the management of driver/conductor discipline and other road safety measures," part of the statement from NTSA read.