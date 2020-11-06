Kenya: NTSA suspends licenses of nine matatu drivers over reckless driving

Kenya: NTSA suspends licenses of nine matatu drivers over reckless drivingDevdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 06-11-2020 14:31 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 14:31 IST
The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) on November 5 has suspended the driving licenses of nine matatu drivers who were filmed driving recklessly in the Central Business District risking the lives of commuters and pedestrians, according to a news report by Nairobi News.
Those suspended, according to the authority, are drivers from Super Metro Ltd, Triple S Co. Ltd, Manmo Sacco, Baba Dogo 25 Sacco, Sony Classic Co. Ltd, and Metro Trans Co. Ltd vehicles.
Officials from the named sacco operators were summoned to appear before NTSA to discuss various road safety concerns, including traffic rules violations.
Nine (9) DLs SuspendedFollowing this, officials from Super Metro, Triple S , Manmo Sacco, Baba Dogo 25 Sacco, Sony Classic & Metro Trans Ltd were summoned https://t.co/k5YtW6pIo6 @Ma3Route@AccidentAlert_K @ntvkenya @NPSOfficial_KE @InteriorKE @MatwanaCulture https://t.co/QV5Dyiegyn— NTSA KENYA (@ntsa_kenya) November 5, 2020
The transport watchdog said the nine PSV drivers would be required to undergo a re-test at the Likoni Road Driving Testing Centre to ascertain their driving suitability before the licenses are reinstated.
"The nine drivers will be required to undergo a driver re-test at the Likoni Road Driving Testing Centre to ascertain their driving suitability before the licenses are reinstated. The Operators were directed to furnish the authority with various policy documents relating to the management of driver/conductor discipline and other road safety measures," part of the statement from NTSA read.
