Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man held from Odisha for `threatening' MP Assembly Speaker

A man was arrested on Friday for allegedly threatening the Madhya Pradesh Assembly's pro-tem Speaker Rameshwar Sharma for opposing a protest over the cartoon row in France, the police said here.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 06-11-2020 17:13 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 17:13 IST
Man held from Odisha for `threatening' MP Assembly Speaker

A man was arrested on Friday for allegedly threatening the Madhya Pradesh Assembly's pro-tem Speaker Rameshwar Sharma for opposing a protest over the cartoon row in France, the police said here. Javed Akthar (28), resident of Khagra in Devghar district in Jharkhand, was arrested from Sambalpur in Odisha by a team of Crime Branch and Cyber Cell of the MP police.

"He had threatened on Facebook to kill the speaker. He works at a steel factory in Sambalpur," said Additional Director General of Police, Bhopal, Upendra Jain. The Assembly secretariat had sought security for the pro-tem speaker after he received threats on social media for opposing a recent protest against France, an official said.

On Thursday, members of the Muslim community protested at the Iqbal Maidan here against French President Emmanuel Macron over the controversy about depiction of Prophet Muhammad in cartoons. The protest had been led by Congress MLA Arif Masood.

Rameshwar Sharma had said in a statement afterwards that protesters created an atmosphere of fear by backing fundamentalism and they should have held the protest in France as the incident had nothing to do with the state..

TRENDING

Man held for downloading videos of coaching centres, selling them at discounted rates

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Warsaw mayor calls off Independence Day March over coronavirus spread

Warsaws mayor has called off an annual Independence Day march scheduled for Nov. 11 amidst a rise in coronavirus cases in Poland and protests over abortion rights that have flouted government restrictions. The march, an annual event organiz...

Zac Efron to lead survival thriller 'Gold'

Hollywood star Zac Efron will star in upcoming survival thriller Gold. The film will be directed by actor Anthony Hayes, who will also feature in it, reported Deadline.The story follow two strangers traveling through a desert who stumble ac...

Like previous two surges, third wave of coronavirus in Delhi will end soon: Kejriwal

Like the previous two waves of coronavirus, the third one will end soon in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday as he urged Delhiites to make wearing mask a movement to arrest the spread of COVID-19 amid festive season and r...

Amount of fraud in GST needs cautious approach: Official

The CGST department needs to take a cautious approach because of the amount of fraud happening in claiming input tax credit ITC by business entities, an official of the GST administration said on Friday. Deputy commissioner, north, CGST Nav...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020