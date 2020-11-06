Red sanders smuggling kingpin arrested in TN by AP police

An alleged red sanders smuggling kingpin, wanted in Andhra Pradesh, was arrested here by the police from the neighbouring state on Friday, police said. Hakim Basha, hailing from Kuniyamuthur here, was arrested by a team from Kadapa in coordination with the local police, they said.

He was wanted in several cases of smuggling of red sanders logs by the Kadapa district police. The team arrived here based on information given by two members of a gang involved in red sanders smuggling arrested earlier this week.

Basha was being taken to Kadapa, police added..