Man held for smuggling watches worth over Rs 80 lakh: Customs

A man was arrested by Customs officials at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport here for allegedly trying to smuggle into the country luxury watches worth over Rs 80 lakh, according to an official statement issued on Friday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2020 19:17 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 19:17 IST
A man was arrested by Customs officials at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport here for allegedly trying to smuggle into the country luxury watches worth over Rs 80 lakh, according to an official statement issued on Friday. The man was intercepted on Thursday after his arrival from Hong Kong.

The officers recovered two watches valued at Rs 81.21 lakh during personal and baggage search, the statement issued by the Customs department said. The passenger has also admitted that he had smuggled a watch valued at Rs 1.72 crore in one of his previous visits, it said, adding that the man has been arrested.

