Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kerala launches scheme for better livelihood of fisherfolk

Conceived to also provide jobs to college dropouts and migrant workforce returning home due to Covid-19, the scheme envisages a rapid improvement in the standard of living of the states fisher communities by encouraging entrepreneurship. Parivarthanam will also guarantee a fixed price to fish-catchers as a fair compensation.

PTI | Thiruvan | Updated: 06-11-2020 19:18 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 19:18 IST
Kerala launches scheme for better livelihood of fisherfolk

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 6 (PTI): A pioneering eco-sustainable programme Parivarthanam, to help the fishing community was launched here on Friday, aiming to improve the livelihood skills of youngsters along the coastline and also enable socio-economic uplift of the fishermen community. Conceived to manage the states aquatic and agricultural products through intelligent use of human resources, the scheme will promote processing and marketing of clean fish and its fresh products, Fisheries minister J Mercykutty, said.

At the ceremony, the minister also formally handed over to Finance Minister Dr T M Thomas Isaac a set of retort pouches carrying value-added products. Dr Isaac also released a book on the project.

Parivarthanam, which means change, will be spearheaded by Kerala State Coastal Area Development Corporation (KSCADC). Conceived to also provide jobs to college dropouts and migrant workforce returning home due to Covid-19, the scheme envisages a rapid improvement in the standard of living of the states fisher communities by encouraging entrepreneurship.

Parivarthanam will also guarantee a fixed price to fish-catchers as a fair compensation. The mission ensures their participation in the distribution of unadulterated fish online and otherwise, the minister said.

Local administration bodies and peoples representatives, too, will be part of the scheme, which will entertain private participation too. Besides the state-run KSCADC, the Union governments Central Institute of Fisheries Technology (CIFT) will monitor procurement and processing of fish besides ensuring its quality.

The state administration will oversee Parivarthanam, conceived to be self-sufficient in six months. KSCADC, based in Thiruvananthapuram, will carry out the scheme through entrepreneur groups.

The 2008-founded corporation will also train job-seeking youngsters as per the skill development guidelines and encourage them to complete studies. The scheme will extend help for dropouts doing manual labour to repay educational loans and aid their fisher families.It will handhold them to start CIFT-recognised seafood units.

The project envisages a range of value-added products in the processing stage.These include dry fish, pickles, marinated fish and cutlets. Fishworkers will also be trained to handle facilities for frozen fish.Tie-ups with local aqua farms will guarantee supply of fish without break.

The scheme will also sell live fish. Already a CIFT-guided processing unit has opened in Kollam, where a training programme for women just got over. Present at todays function were KSCADC Managing Director Sheik Pareeth, CIFT Principal Scientist Dr K Ashok Kumar and Society for Advanced Technologies and Management Vice-Chairman Roy V Nagendran.

TRENDING

Man held for downloading videos of coaching centres, selling them at discounted rates

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NCPCR summons CBSE officials over collaboration with social media platforms for children's classes

The apex child rights body NCPCR has summoned officials from the CBSE for collaborating with social media platforms for conducting classes on augmented reality, saying encouraging children to use social media is not right as they are not sa...

Transgender couple wed in Hungary, land of growing homophobia

The wedding of Hungarian transgender couple Tamara Csillag and Elvira Angyal looked just like any other, with the nervous pair dressing up and heading off to the rural Hungarian court room where their marriage would be sealed.But in the wor...

Union Bank of India net jumps 55 pc to Rs 517 cr in Q2

State-owned Union Bank of India on Friday reported a 55.3 per cent jump in its net profit at Rs 517 crore in the second quarter ended September. The bank had posted a net profit of Rs 333 crore in the three months ended June 2020.It had a n...

Orang National Park reopens for visitors

The Orang National Park, became the third National Park in Assam after Manas and Kaziranga, to reopen for both domestic and international visitors with strict COVID-19 protocols on Friday. Minister for Environment and Forest Parimal Suklaba...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020