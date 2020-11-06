Left Menu
Kansas City man sentenced in death of missionary from China

A Kansas City man has been sentenced to 26 years in prison for killing a Christian missionary from China and wounding two others while high on PCP. Two other people were wounded before Hudson was arrested. Hudson told police he believed Hao was an accomplice of another man he'd been arguing with moments before.

Kansas City man sentenced in death of missionary from China
A Kansas City man has been sentenced to 26 years in prison for killing a Christian missionary from China and wounding two others while high on PCP. Curtrail Hudson, 20, was sentenced Thursday in Jackson County Circuit Court, the Kansas City Star reported. A jury found Hudson guilty in February of second-degree murder and five other charges in the April 2018 shooting that killed 38-year-old Xindong Hao.

Hao arrived in the city with his wife and four young children shortly before the shooting to join fellow missionaries at the International House of Prayer. The evangelical group's headquarters is near the scene of the shooting. Investigators have said Hao was walking when he encountered Hudson, then 18, who was randomly shooting at people. Two other people were wounded before Hudson was arrested.

Hudson told police he believed Hao was an accomplice of another man he'd been arguing with moments before. Hudson's defense attorney had argued at trial that Hudson had smoked a marijuana cigarette without knowing it had been dipped in PCP and was "in a state of psychosis" when the shooting occurred.

