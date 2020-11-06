Left Menu
Maha: Woman, injured in molestation attempt, loses eyesight

A woman in Pune district has lost her eyesight completely due to the injuries she suffered when she tried to resist a molestation attempt, the police said on Friday. The 37-year-old woman, currently undergoing treatment at a government hospital here, has now lost vision in both the eyes completely, said Superintendent of Police Abhinav Deshmukh on Friday. The police have detained a suspect, he said.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 06-11-2020 21:42 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 21:42 IST
A woman in Pune district has lost her eyesight completely due to the injuries she suffered when she tried to resist a molestation attempt, the police said on Friday. The incident had taken place in Shirur tehsil of the district on Tuesday night when the woman, a farm labourer, had gone to a deserted spot to answer nature's call and was attacked by an unidentified man.

When she resisted his attempt to molest her, he injured her in the eyes and fled. The 37-year-old woman, currently undergoing treatment at a government hospital here, has now lost vision in both the eyes completely, said Superintendent of Police Abhinav Deshmukh on Friday.

The police have detained a suspect, he said. "We recovered CCTV footage where a person who matches the description of the accused is seen. A man who was seen with this person has been held. We suspect the other man is the main accused," he said.

"Multiple teams have been formed to nab him," the SP added. Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council Pravin Darekar met the woman in the hospital on Friday.

"I met the woman and what I saw is heart-wrenching. She has lost vision in both the eyes. She asked me to help her regain sight so that she could identify the suspect," he said.

"I spoke to the doctors and they are not sure if her vision will return," Darekar said. "Such incidents are on rise in Pune district. I would like to ask where are those who were crying foul about Hathras incident," the BJP leader said, demanding that the culprit be arrested immediately.

