Left Menu
Development News Edition

OAS officer's father-in-law arrested for raping tribal girl

As per the complaint filed by the mother of the victim, a native of Nanpur village in Jajpur district, with the Balichandrapur police station, her daughter has been working at the Odisha Administration Service (OAS) officer's house at Shailashree Vihar as a domestic help for the last two years. The officer's father-in-law had allegedly raped the girl several times threatening her with dire consequences if she discloses anything to anyone, the mother said.

PTI | Jajpur | Updated: 06-11-2020 22:12 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 22:11 IST
OAS officer's father-in-law arrested for raping tribal girl
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The police on Friday arrested the 70-year-old father-in-law of a senior OAS officer in connection with the alleged rape of a minor tribal girl at his Shailashree Vihar residence in Bhubaneswar. As per the complaint filed by the mother of the victim, a native of Nanpur village in Jajpur district, with the Balichandrapur police station, her daughter has been working at the Odisha Administration Service (OAS) officer's house at Shailashree Vihar as a domestic help for the last two years.

The officer's father-in-law had allegedly raped the girl several times threatening her with dire consequences if she discloses anything to anyone, the mother said. She said in her police complaint that her daughter had returned to her house at Nanpur during Dussehra last month.

"Noticing change in the physical appearance of my daughter, when I asked her about it, she revealed that the OAS officer's father-in-law repeatedly raped her for five to six months and used to threaten her with dire consequence if she discloses anything to anyone," the victim's mother stated in her complaint. She also said that her minor daughter is now five months pregnant.

The victim's mother filed an FIR with the police alleging that her minor daughter has been raped by the elderly person around five-six months ago. Based on the complaint, Balichandrapur police station registered a case under relevant sections of IPC and POCSO Act against the accused and arrested him with the help of Commissionerate Police.

Police conducted medical examination of both the accused and the victim on Friday. Investigating officer S Tudu said the police are searching to nab middleman Brahmananda Barik, who had engaged the minor girl at the house of the OAS officer.

Besides, the cops are on the job to trace the OAS officer. The police said that the OAS officer is on leave..

TRENDING

Man held for downloading videos of coaching centres, selling them at discounted rates

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Rules for recounts in presidential battleground states

Georgia is likely to go through a recount of the votes in the U.S. presidential race due to a narrow margin, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said on Friday.Below is a roundup of recount laws in some battleground states ARIZONA...

UP: Girl found unconscious, parents suspect rape

A 14-year-old girl was found unconscious in Uttar Pradeshs Mahoba district, with her parents telling police they feared that she had been raped. The girls father lodged a case against his 15-year-old tenant and his three unidentified friend...

Allcargo Logistics PAT dips 13 pc to Rs 58 cr in Sept quarter

Allcargo Logistics on Friday reported a 13.24 per cent dip in consolidated profit after tax PAT to Rs 58 crore for the quarter ended September 30. The logistics firm had clocked a PAT of Rs 66.84 crore for the corresponding quarter of the p...

U.S. imposes sanctions on Lebanese president's son-in-law

The United States imposed sanctions on Friday on Gebran Bassil, the leader of Lebanons biggest Christian political bloc and son-in-law of President Michel Aoun, accusing him of corruption and ties to Hezbollah. Bassil, a former foreign mini...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020