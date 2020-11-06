Haryana bans sale of firecrackers

Ahead of Diwali, the Haryana government on Friday said it has decided to put a complete ban on the sale of firecrackers in the state. The decision was taken to prevent the risk of spread of COVID-19 due to pollution created by bursting of crackers.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said after the detailed discussion, it has been decided to completely ban the sale of crackers in the state. A notice would be issued in this regard on Saturday, he said in a statement here.