UK's Johnson says he very much hopes EU trade deal can be agreed

UK's Johnson says he very much hopes EU trade deal can be agreedReuters | London | Updated: 06-11-2020 22:51 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 22:51 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday he hoped a post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union could be agreed, but the country was well prepared if final-stage talks with the bloc did not succeed.
"I very much hope that we will (get a deal), and obviously that depends on our friends and partners across the Channel," he told broadcasters.
"I think there is a deal to be done if they want to do. If not, the country is of course very, very well prepared and as I have said before, we can do very, very well on Australian terms."
