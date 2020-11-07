Left Menu
MPHRC seeks report on junior doctor's suicide at govt college

The Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission (MPHRC) has sought reports from the chief secretary and other authorities on the suicide of a junior doctor due to alleged ragging at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College here, an official said on Saturday.

PTI | Jabalpur | Updated: 07-11-2020 14:22 IST | Created: 07-11-2020 14:07 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

On October 1, Bhagwat Devangan (26), a resident of Rahoud village in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir Champa tehsil, committed suicide at the hostel of the college, where he was pursuing a postgraduation course.

Taking cognisance of the matter, MPHRC chairman Justice N K Jain on Friday sought a report from the concerned authorities, the official said. Based on a complaint filed by the victim's brothers, an FIR was registered for the abetment to suicide against five doctors - Vikas Dwivedi, Aman Gautam, Shubham Shinde, Salman and Abhishek Gayme - the victim's seniors at the Garha police station of the district, the official said.

The victim's brothers have alleged that the deceased was physically and mentally harassed by his five seniors, he said. "They (senior doctors) misbehaved by beating him, posting objectionable messages on social media and assigning duty for 24 hours continuously in the colleges hospital," the official said.

A similar complaint was made to the dean of the college, following which the institution's anti-ragging cell probed the matter. Speaking about the current status of the case, dean of the college Dr P K Kasar said, "The college is yet to receive written details from the city police into the suicide of the junior doctor." The feedback from the national-level anti-ragging committee is awaited, he said.

Meanwhile, Jabalpur superintendent of police S Bahiguna said, "An FIR has been registered against five senior doctors and further probe is underway." The MPHRC has also asked the authorities if any legal or financial assistance is given to the family of the deceased, and has sought reports from the principal secretary of health department, the superintendent of the college and the SP of Jabalpur.

