Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bineesh Kodiyeri's custody extended till November 11

The ED produced him before the special court as the five day custody ended today. The agency arrested Bineesh on October 29 in a money laundering case linked to a drug seizure in Karnataka The agency sought four days custody, saying they found drug peddler Mohammed Anoop's debit card at his residence and needed to make further investigations.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-11-2020 18:51 IST | Created: 07-11-2020 18:51 IST
Bineesh Kodiyeri's custody extended till November 11

Bengaluru, Nov 7 (PTI): A special court dealing with money laundering cases on Saturday extended custody of Bineesh Kodiyeri, son of Kerala CPI(M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan,to the Enforcement directorate by four more days. The ED produced him before the special court as the five day custody ended today.

The agency arrested Bineesh on October 29 in a money laundering case linked to a drug seizure in Karnataka The agency sought four days custody, saying they found drug peddler Mohammed Anoop's debit card at his residence and needed to make further investigations. The ED has charged that the hotel Anoop was operating in Bengaluru was Bineesh's Benami property.

The probe agency has charged Bineesh with transferring huge amounts of money into Anoop's bank account. The ED probe stems from a Narcotics Control Bureau investigation that claimed to have busted an ecstasy pills drug trafficking racket in Karnataka in August along with the arrest of Anoop and two others.

Bineesh has maintained that he knew Anoop and his family and the latter had borrowed money from him and some others for setting up a restaurant business in Bengaluru a few years ago. PTI GMS APR PTI GMS APR RAVINDRANATH APR RAVINDRANATH

TRENDING

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

Payments on WhatsApp now available for Android and iOS users in India

Rick and Morty Season 5 will be out quicker, Netflix tweets Season 4 part 2 release date

iOS 14.2 / iPadOS 14.2 update brings 100 new emoji, wallpapers and bug fixes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey's Erdogan ousts central bank governor after steep lira slide

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan fired central bank governor Murat Uysal on Saturday and replaced him with ex-finance minister Naci Agbal, acting after a 30 plunge in the lira currencys value to record lows this year. The decision to replac...

Centre's first drone pilot training programme announced at IGRUA

The Centre-run flight training institute Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Uran Akademi IGRUA here on Saturday announced its expansion plan to begin drone pilot training courses, a first of its kind initiative by a government body. The premier aircra...

EU says still far apart with Britain on fisheries, state aid in trade talks

There has been some progress in talks on a future trade relationship between Britain and the European Union, but both sides are still far apart on fisheries and state aid for companies, the head of the European Commission said on Saturday.U...

Illegal firecrackers worth Rs 70 lakh seized, 3 arrested in Odisha

A huge quantity of firecrackers were seized from illegal manufacturing units in Odishas Ganjam district and three persons arrested on Saturday, police said. The seizure and arrests were made during raids on illegal firecracker units at Nala...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020