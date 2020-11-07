Illegal firecrackers worth Rs 70 lakh seized, 3 arrested in Odisha

A huge quantity of firecrackers were seized from illegal manufacturing units in Odisha's Ganjam district and three persons arrested on Saturday, police said. The seizure and arrests were made during raids on illegal firecracker units at Nalabanta village in Aska police station area, its inspector-in-charge P K Sahoo said.

"Ahead of the upcoming Diwali festival, we have seized nearly eight truckloads of firecrackers worth around Rs 70 lakh from different illegal manufacturing units," he said. Three persons were arrested, while others engaged in making the firecrackers managed to escape, the officer said.

Over a dozen such units have been detected and raids will continue till Diwali, the officer said. The Ganjam district administration has not permitted the manufacture and sale of firecrackers this year due to the COVID-19 situation and has urged people to celebrate the festival of lights without bursting firecrackers.