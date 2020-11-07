'Har Ghar Nal se Jal' project to be completed in aspirational district within 9 months: Shekhawat

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Saturday asserted that the 'Har Ghar Nal se Jal' project under Jal Jeevan Mission will be completed within 9 months in aspirational districts of the country on a priority basis. Dedicating a water supply project at Namsai district of Arunachal Pradesh, the Jal Shakti minister said that potable drinking water to every household in the country through Jal Jeevan Mission would be made available by 2024 and in Arunachal Pradesh by 2023.

The water supply project implemented under Jal Jeevan Mission will benefit more than 1,500 population living in Pathergaon, Kaisu, Enten and Anthem villages of Namsai district by providing them with a regular supply of potable drinking water. The project comprises of an overhead tank with a capacity of 66.73 kl and is 12 metres high and has sedimentation tank along with sand filter and aerator and has been built with 5 per cent community contribution in cash, kind and labour, an official communique said.

The Union Jal Shakti minister in his address informed that his ministry has been reformed by merging various departments related to water and water resources, thus forming a new ministry. Shekhawat expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving him the privilege to become the first minister to head the ministry.

On being informed about the frequent occurrence of floods in Namsai district by local MLA Chau Zingnu Nanchoom, the Union Minister expressed his concerned on the number of losses incurred during the floods and called for drastic steps to be taken during monsoon by the departments concerned to mitigate the losses. "The central government has taken various steps so that every citizen in the country should have access to basic and affordable facilities like cooking gas, bank accounts, sanitary toilets, pucca houses," Shekhawat said and urged the state government to come up with feasible plans for groundwater utilization to be used for irrigation purposes so as to boost the agriculture sector in the state.

He also assured to take the proposal for groundwater utilization on priority basis and asked the state government to submit proposals at the earliest. Chief Minister Pema Khandu, who was also present on the occasion, informed that the Centre has taken up various projects for the development of northeastern states and Arunachal Pradesh on a priority basis.

"The projects will further increase job opportunities and employment generation in the state," Khandu added. Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein dwelt on the importance of the Stilwell Road in cross border trade that would benefit not only the northeastern region but the country as a whole, to which the union minister assured to take up the matter with the concerned ministry for early restoration of the historical road, the communique added.