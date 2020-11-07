Left Menu
'After exposing scam', 6,000 copies of newspaper destroyed in Tripura

In his complaint, Roy Chowdhury alleged that 11 people forcefully unloaded the bundles of newspapers from buses and destroyed them. He said that the daily published a series of reports for the past three days on an alleged Rs 150 crore scam in the agriculture department and the attack is probably a result of that.

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 07-11-2020 21:50 IST | Created: 07-11-2020 21:50 IST
Around 6,000 copies of a newspaper were snatched from passengers buses and destroyed in Tripura's Gomati district by a group of men on Saturday, apparently after the daily published reports alleging corruption in the state agriculture department. Gomati district Superintendent of Police Lucky Chowhan said a written complaint was filed at Radhakishorepur police station at Udaipur and a probe is on to identify the culprits.

"While being transported to different districts in the morning, around 6,000 copies of the newspaper were snatched from buses. Half of them were burnt and others were torn and thrown away," said Anol Roy Chowdhury, the editor of the daily, 'Pratibadi Kalam'. In his complaint, Roy Chowdhury alleged that 11 people forcefully unloaded the bundles of newspapers from buses and destroyed them.

He said that the daily published a series of reports for the past three days on an alleged Rs 150 crore scam in the agriculture department and the attack is probably a result of that. Chowhan said investigations are on and no stone will be left unturned to arrest those responsible for it.

Agriculture department officials refused to make any comment on the issue. Office bearers of the Agartala Press Club met Deputy Inspector General of Police Soumitra Dhar and demanded stern action against those responsible for the incident.

The Assembly of Journalists (AOJ), a forum of scribes of the state, has given the police 24 hours to nab the culprits, failing which they would demonstrate in front the police headquarters. The AOJ has earlier held demonstrations at various places protesting against attacks on journalists in various parts of the state.

