Jobless teacher hangs self to death at railway station: Police

A private school teacher who had lost his job amid the COVID lockdown allegedly hanged himself to death at the Barhaj railway station in Deoria district. The body of Ashwani Kumar, 35, a resident of Amaw village under Barhaj police station area, was found hanging from an iron rod of the roof of the railway station platform, said police.

Kumar was living in rented accommodation with his wife Savitri and son Ayush near Mahila Degree College at Narmal Colony, they said. As per his family, Kumar used to teach at a private school but had lost his job during the lockdown.

His wife Savitri told police that he was under depression due to financial constraints. Kumar left home on his motorcycle on Friday evening telling her that he was going to buy vegetables but he did not return home. Police said his body was identified with the help his driving licence and Aadhar Card and the family was informed. The deceased's motorcycle was also recovered from near his body, Barhaj police station in-charge Anil Pandey said.