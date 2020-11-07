Police foils separate attempts to protest against PAGD in Jammu

Several right-wing groups on Saturday made separate attempts to stage protests against the Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), an amalgam of various mainstream parties including National Conference and PDP which are seeking restoration of Article 370 to Jammu and Kashmir. However, their attempts were scuttled by police personnel who were deployed in strength in Bhatindi area, where the PAGD leaders including former chief ministers Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti met for the first time in Jammu after its formation in the valley last month.

Several activists of the Shiv Sena, who managed to reach near the residence of Abdullah and tried to stage a protest, were whisked away in a police van and later set free at the bypass leading to Bhatindi, officials said. Earlier, groups of youth affiliated to the Rashtriya Bajrang Dal and Ikkjutt Jammu also made separate attempts to march towards the residence of Abdullah to lodge their protest.

"Article 370 has become a history and will never be restored,” Rakesh Bajrangi, who was leading the protest of Rashtriya Bajrang Dal, told reporters. He said the people of Jammu and Kashmir have rejected the leaders and "we will not allow them to play politics to deceive the people again." The protesters dispersed after police did not allow them to proceed towards Bhatindi.