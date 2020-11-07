Left Menu
The body of a man with head injuries was found hanging at his house in east Delhi, police said on Saturday. His elder brother Gajraj Singh spotted the body and informed police about it, they said. Singh Raj was found hanging from a ceiling fan using a rope.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2020 22:29 IST | Created: 07-11-2020 22:29 IST
Body of man found with multiple injuries

The body of a man with head injuries was found hanging at his house in east Delhi, police said on Saturday. The man, identified as Singh Raj, was found hanging at his house in GD Colony in Mayur Vihar Phase -III on Thursday. His elder brother Gajraj Singh spotted the body and informed police about it, they said.

Singh Raj was found hanging from a ceiling fan using a rope. He had multiple injuries on his head and a blood-stained iron rod was found lying on the bed, said a senior police officer. Police suspects that the injuries were caused by a blunt object.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Jasmeet Singh said, "We have registered a case of murder and an investigation is underway." The body was handed over to the family after post-mortem..

