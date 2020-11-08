Mother kills 3 children, herself

Malappuram, Nov 8 (PTI)A 35-year-old woman allegedly killed her three minor children and herself at their house in Nilambur in Malappuram district of Kerala, police said on Sunday. The bodies of the four were found hanging, district SP U Abdul Kareem said.

Police suspect that the woman hanged herself after killing her kids by giving them poison and hanging the bodies on Saturday. The reason for taking the extreme step is being investigated, the police said.

The woman's husband is a tapper in a rubber estate in Kannur, 135 kms from here..