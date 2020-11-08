Left Menu
Home guard killed in road accident in Delhi

The accused has been arrested and his car seized, they said. Delhi Police Head Constable Niranjan, who was on picket duty at Vikas Marg with Home Guard Naresh Kumar and civil defense personnel, has lodged a complaint in the matter, the police said.

A 41-year-old home guard died after a speeding car rammed into barricades and one of them hit him in east Delhi's Shakarpur area, police said on Sunday. The incident took place in the early hours of Saturday. The accused has been arrested and his car seized, they said.

Delhi Police Head Constable Niranjan, who was on picket duty at Vikas Marg with Home Guard Naresh Kumar and civil defense personnel, has lodged a complaint in the matter, the police said. Niranjan saw that a speeding car came from ITO side around 2:30 AM and hit the barricades. One of the barricades hit Naresh Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Jasmeet Singh said.

The driver sped away in his Innova towards Nirman Vihar. Niranjan took Kumar to Hedgewar Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, he said. On the basis of the complaint lodged by Niranjan, a case was registered at Shakarpur police station, the DCP said.

During investigation, the car was traced and seized. Later, the accused was also arrested. He has been identified as Ajay Goyal, a resident of Surya Nagar in Ghaziabad, he said. The body was handed over to Kumar's relatives after a post-mortem examination, they said.

