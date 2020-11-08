Left Menu
Sikkim CM calls on Union minister Jitendra Singh

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Sunday called on Union minister Jitendra Singh and discussed with him about several centrally aided development projects in the state. The chief minister conveyed his gratitude to the Union minister for the manner in which he had regularly followed the COVID-19 situation in Sikkim and provided help for relief and rehabilitation following the rainfall and floods.

Updated: 08-11-2020 21:23 IST
Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Sunday called on Union minister Jitendra Singh and discussed with him about several centrally aided development projects in the state. During the half-an-hour meeting with the Union minister for development of north eastern region (DoNER), Tamang submitted two proposals, one of which falls under an aspirational district in the state, an official statement said.

Tamang also updated Singh about the heavy tourist rush in Sikkim which remained undeterred by the COVID-19 pandemic and was continuing even during the off-season, the statement said. The chief minister conveyed his gratitude to the Union minister for the manner in which he had regularly followed the COVID-19 situation in Sikkim and provided help for relief and rehabilitation following the rainfall and floods.

