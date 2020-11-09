Dismissed from job, man held in southeast Delhi for stealing from his sister's office

A 22-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stealing cartons of surgical gloves from the office of his sister in southeast Delhi to take revenge after she fired him from the job, police said on Monday. The person who received the cartons has also been arrested.

The accused have been identified as Abdus Subhan and Mohammad Daud (33), both residents of Jamia Nagar, they said. According to a senior police officer, a woman lodged an e-FIR on Thursday regarding theft. She alleged that 12 cartons of surgical gloves were stolen from her office at Okhla Phase-I. "During investigation, police analysed the CCTV footage of nearby area. In the CCTV, one person was seen entering the office on the night of the incident. He was later identified as Subhan. He is the brother of the complainant and was arrested from his home," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) R P Meena said.

Earlier, Subhan worked in his sister's company but she fired him from the job last month due to some dispute, the DCP said. Seeking to get back at his sister, he committed the theft and gave all the stolen cartons to Daud for disposal, police said. Based on his inputs, Daud was also arrested from his home and the 12 stolen cartons were recovered from his possession, they added.