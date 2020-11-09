Left Menu
Development News Edition

Recent terror attacks in France have implications for all democratic nations: 22 ex-Indian envoys

Demonstrations in India against France and its President Emmanuel Macron are contrary to international consensus, and the recent brutal terrorist attacks in that country have implications for all democratic nations, 22 retired Indian ambassadors have said in a statement here.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-11-2020 17:47 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 17:42 IST
Recent terror attacks in France have implications for all democratic nations: 22 ex-Indian envoys
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Demonstrations in India against France and its President Emmanuel Macron are contrary to international consensus, and the recent brutal terrorist attacks in that country have implications for all democratic nations, 22 retired Indian ambassadors have said in a statement here. The group of former diplomats which included two retired foreign secretaries and four ex-Indian ambassadors to France, also asserted that India has rightly expressed solidarity with the "French president personally and France as a country with which the bilateral ties have remarkably deepened strategically in recent years." "It is important to note that there is an international consensus reflected repeatedly in documents that no cause whatsoever justifies resort to terrorism. In this context demonstrations in India against France and President Macron are contrary to that international consensus, and government's position...," said the statement, signed by among others Kanwal Sibal, Shashank, Bhaswati Mukherjee Pinak Ranjan Chakravarty and Ruchi Ghanshyam.

The statement, issued on Saturday, said the recent brutal terrorist attacks in France by Islamic fundamentalists have implications for all democratic countries based on pluralism and rule of law. India has been a victim of state-sponsored terrorism (from across the border) for decades and is especially sensitive to issues of terrorism, they said, adding under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has inscribed the issue of international terrorism as a threat to international peace and security, on the international and multilateral agenda.

Protests against president Macron and France were held in several parts of India, including in Mumbai and Bhopal, over the depiction of Prophet Muhammad in cartoons in the European country. There have been a series of terror incidents In France in the last few days. India had condemned these attacks and asserted that there is no justification for terrorism for any reason or under any circumstance. The external affairs ministry has also deplored the personal attacks against Macron following his tough stance on radical Islam, calling it a violation of the most basic standards of international discourse.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Former SBI chairman P G Kakodkar passes away

IOC director A K Singh to head Petronet LNG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

INSTANT VIEW-Pfizer, BioNTech say their COVID-19 vaccine is more than 90% effective

Pfizer Inc said on Monday its experimental vaccine was more than 90 effective in preventing COVID-19 based on initial data from a large study, a major victory in the fight against the pandemic. Pfizer and German partner BioNTech SE are the ...

Toyota Motor Corporation Australia selects Cigniti Technologies as strategic partner

Engineering and software testing services provider Cigniti Technologies on Monday said it has been selected as a strategic Quality Engineering panel vendor for Toyota Motor Corporation Australia TMCA, a subsidiary of Toyota Motor Corporatio...

Britain's Internal Market Bill a vital safety net, says PM's spokesman

Britains government sees the clauses in the Internal Market Bill as a vital safety net to protect the Northern Irish peace process and protect trade in the country, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday. In a message t...

Italian doctors call for nationwide lockdown amid second COVID-19 outbreak

Rome Italy, November 9 ANISputnik Italian doctors on Monday urged the authorities to impose a general stay-at-home regime throughout the country to combat the resurgent COVID-19 epidemic, the National Federation of Physicians and Dentists F...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020