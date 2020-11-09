Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kerala gold smuggling: Court allows ED to question Swapna Suresh in prison

A Principal Sessions Court in Kochi on Monday allowed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to interrogate key accused Swapna Suresh in connection with a money laundering case related to the smuggling of gold into Kerala.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 09-11-2020 18:12 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 18:12 IST
Kerala gold smuggling: Court allows ED to question Swapna Suresh in prison
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A Principal Sessions Court in Kochi on Monday allowed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to interrogate key accused Swapna Suresh in connection with a money laundering case related to the smuggling of gold into Kerala. The court allowed the ED to interrogate Suresh, who is in judicial custody in connection with a case related to the smuggling of gold, on Tuesday and Wednesday in the prison.

The economic offences watchdog submitted that they want to interrogate Swapna again on the basis of the statement of former principal secretary of the Kerala Chief Minister's Office M Sivasankar. The case, which is currently being probed by the Enforcement Directorate, the National Investigation Agency and the Customs Department, pertains to the smuggling of gold in the state through diplomatic channels.

The matter had come to light after 30 kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crore, smuggled in a diplomatic cargo, was busted by the Customs in Thiruvananthapuram on July 5. (ANI)

Also Read: RSS chief in Coimbatore to attend executive committee meeting of Kerala unit

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Former SBI chairman P G Kakodkar passes away

IOC director A K Singh to head Petronet LNG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

Tejasvi Surya gives privilege notice to LS speaker against top WB police officials

Hitting out at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the violence during a BJP rally in West Bengal, the partys youth wing president Tejasvi Surya on Monday said he has given a privilege notice to the Lok Sabha speaker against the state admin...

Sena keeps option of contesting Aurangabad graduates poll open

The Shiv Sena has kept open the option to contest the next months legislative council election from the Aurangabad graduate constituency in Maharashtra, a local leader of the ruling party said here on Monday. Shiv Senas Aurangabad district ...

INSTANT VIEW-Pfizer, BioNTech say their COVID-19 vaccine is more than 90% effective

Pfizer Inc said on Monday its experimental vaccine was more than 90 effective in preventing COVID-19 based on initial data from a large study, a major victory in the fight against the pandemic. Pfizer and German partner BioNTech SE are the ...

Toyota Motor Corporation Australia selects Cigniti Technologies as strategic partner

Engineering and software testing services provider Cigniti Technologies on Monday said it has been selected as a strategic Quality Engineering panel vendor for Toyota Motor Corporation Australia TMCA, a subsidiary of Toyota Motor Corporatio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020