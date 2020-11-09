Left Menu
FIR against AAP leaders for 'circulating fake video' on social media

A case has been registered by police on a complaint of Delhi BJP general secretary Kuljeet Chahal, accusing AAP leaders of circulating a "fake" news clipping on social media that claims corruption in municipal corporations ruled by his party.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-11-2020 19:14 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 19:14 IST
A case has been registered by police on a complaint of Delhi BJP general secretary Kuljeet Chahal, accusing AAP leaders of circulating a "fake" news clipping on social media that claims corruption in municipal corporations ruled by his party. The AAP, in a statement, termed the allegations levelled against the party "baseless".

Chahal told a press conference that the police are investigating the role of AAP leaders behind the circulation of the "fake" video, in which it was alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party councillors were involved in corruption and misappropriation of Rs 1,400 crore. The case was lodged at the North Avenue police station under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Information Technology (IT) Act on Saturday.

"BJP leader Kuljeet Singh Chahal has given a complaint regarding a fake video which is being circulated on social media. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway," a senior police officer said. Chahal, in his complaint, has named AAP leader Durgesh Pathak and the party's leader of opposition in the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), Vikas Goel, saying on November 1, they levelled "unfounded" allegations of "corruption and misappropriation of funds" against BJP councillors.

"The video is a reiteration of what the AAP spokesperson had alleged in their press conference on November 1, that the NDMC councillors are indulging in corrupt practices and misappropriation of property tax worth Rs 1400 crore," Chahal complained. He also said the video of the purported news clipping also used the logo of a television news channel to make it look like genuine.

"The channel has verified that it's a fake video," he said. Refuting the claims, the AAP said, "The BJP has levelled baseless and false allegations. We will respond in the court." The BJP and AAP have been taking potshots at one another levelling allegations of corruption and misgovernance, with an eye to the municipal corporation elections due in early 2022.

