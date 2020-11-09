Left Menu
Statue of social reformer vandalised in north Karnataka

The hand of the statue of Basaveshwara, a 12th century social reformer, was found broken and people in Bijaguppi village staged a protest demanding action on the vandals. Police rushed to the spot, persuaded people to disperse and assured them of action on the miscreants who had damaged the statue.

PTI | Belagavi | Updated: 09-11-2020 19:29 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 19:29 IST
A statue of a social reformer in a village in Belagavi district of north Karnataka has been vandalised, police said on Monday.

Police rushed to the spot, persuaded people to disperse and assured them of action on the miscreants who had damaged the statue. Later, the Ramdurg BJP MLA Mahadevappa S Yadawad arrived and assured the people of taking the matter up in an appropriate manner.

He demanded that the police identify the culprits and punish them or else he would launch a protest..

