Left Menu
Development News Edition

3 notices issued to J-K Bar Association on its constitution which terms Kashmir as disputed area

The bar has also been asked to submit a certificate issued by the competent authority, its Article of Association, its registered office, executive body and validity of registration among other details. The notice said that the district magistrate had also received representation from advocates of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court wherein serious allegations were levelled and concerns raised regarding the election process and its motive.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 09-11-2020 20:16 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 20:16 IST
3 notices issued to J-K Bar Association on its constitution which terms Kashmir as disputed area

The administration on Monday issued three notices to the Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association asking it to clarify its position on terming Kashmir a disputed territory and prohibiting it from holding elections, besides imposing prohibitory orders in premises of the district court complex. Srinagar District Magistrate Shahid Iqbal Choudhury issued the notices to the president of the bar association, asking them to explain the constitution of the bar which terms Kashmir a disputed area.

Citing Kashmir Bar's constitution which states among its objectives "to find ways and means, take steps, for resolving the issues concerning the public at large including larger issue of peaceful settlement of Kashmir dispute..." "You are required to explain your position on the subject since its not in consonance with the Constitution of India whereby Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of the country and not a dispute, and also in conflict with The Advocates Act of 1961..." the notice issued by the deputy commissioner said. The bar has also been asked to submit a certificate issued by the competent authority, its Article of Association, its registered office, executive body and validity of registration among other details.

The notice said that the district magistrate had also received representation from advocates of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court wherein serious allegations were levelled and concerns raised regarding the election process and its motive. "Therefore, after having considered the issue contained...and in absence of response from the JKHCBA on the serious matter (in) relation to sovereignty and integrity of the country....it is hereby ordered that the conduct of election to JKHCBA shall not be allowed" till it clarified its position.

The district magistrate also imposed section 144 of the CrPC in the premises of the district court complex in Srinagar..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Former SBI chairman P G Kakodkar passes away

IOC director A K Singh to head Petronet LNG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

EU ready to take leading role in WHO reform - Germany's Spahn

The European Union EU is ready to take a leading role in strengthening the World Health Organization, which requires predictable financing, Germanys health minister Jens Spahn told the U.N. agencys ministerial meeting on Monday.Spahn said t...

Mamata seeks PM's intervention to control prices of essential

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to urgently intervene to control hoarding, increase supply and to bring down the skyrocketing prices of essential commodities. Banerjee, who is among...

Haze hangs in Delhi as air quality deteriorates

Delhi on Monday witnessed reduced visibility as the air quality continued to deteriorate in the national capital. Public Works Department PWD sprinkled water around Rajghat Bus Depot as a measure to contain the rise of pollution in the city...

Cong part of Gupkar alliance, to contest J-K elections with us: Farooq Abdullah

National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah on Saturday said that the Congress is very well a part of the Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration and will contest the upcoming District Development Council DDC elections in Jammu and Kashmir w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020