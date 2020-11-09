Left Menu
3 held for robbing, killing man in Delhi's Moti Nagar

Jitender Sharma, who used to work as a cash clerk for two transport companies at Azadpur, was stabbed 28 times during a robbery near the Moti Nagar flyover on November 3. On the day of the incident, Rs 2,13,000 was also robbed from Sharma by the accused, police said.

Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A 30-year-old man and his two associates were arrested for allegedly killing an employee of a transport company he was sacked from weeks ago, police said on Monday. Jitender Sharma, who used to work as a cash clerk for two transport companies at Azadpur, was stabbed 28 times during a robbery near the Moti Nagar flyover on November 3.

On the day of the incident, Rs 2,13,000 was also robbed from Sharma by the accused, police said. Those arrested have been identified as Kuldeep Panwar, Rajesh alias Bocha (26) and Rajesh (26), all residents of Shahbad Dairy.

"On Sunday, police received information that the accused, involved in Moti Nagar incident, were approaching Shahbad Dairy," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) P K Mishra said. "Thereafter, a picket for checking was set up at Ganda Nala, Rithala. Around 1.30 am, two persons on a motorcycle were spotted coming from Rithala Metro Station side and were apprehended," he added.

During interrogation, they confessed to having killed Sharma. On their instance, main accused Panwar was also arrested from Prahladpur, the DCP said. Panwar told police that he used to work as a driver in one of the two transport companies, but was fired from service recently, police said.

"This indifference of the owner had infuriated him and he wanted to teach him a lesson through imposing him some monetary loss. He, along with his co-associates, planned the robbery," Mishra said. It is not clear whether the accused planned to kill Sharma or he was murdered in a fit of rage during the robbery, according to police.

