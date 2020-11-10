Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian national sentenced to 33-month imprisonment for telemarketing fraud

A second Indian national, Manish Kumar, 32, has also been arrested by the FBI for his participation in three related fraud schemes: two telemarketing schemes, technical support fraud and refund fraud, and credit card fraud. According to the Department of Justice, Sachdeva also admitted to enlisting the assistance of an acquaintance in Rhode Island to assist in the theft effort.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 10-11-2020 06:00 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 06:00 IST
Indian national sentenced to 33-month imprisonment for telemarketing fraud

An Indian national has been sentenced to 33 months of imprisonment for his telemarketing and bank fraud. Chirag Sachdeva, 30, had earlier pleaded guilty to the charges of his participation in a plan to steal from bank accounts of elderly victims across the US using their online-banking usernames and passwords, which had previously been taken from their computers.

The 33 months in federal prison would be followed by three years of supervised release. A US court in Rhode Island has also ordered him to pay USD 4,442 in restitution to the victims. A second Indian national, Manish Kumar, 32, has also been arrested by the FBI for his participation in three related fraud schemes: two telemarketing schemes, technical support fraud and refund fraud, and credit card fraud.

According to the Department of Justice, Sachdeva also admitted to enlisting the assistance of an acquaintance in Rhode Island to assist in the theft effort. He provided that acquaintance information sufficient to obtain online access to the victims' accounts as well as personal information about the victims, all of whom were over the age of 65. Kumar, who is awaiting sentencing, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud, four counts of wire fraud, and two counts of aggravated identity theft, the Department of Justice said.

Kumar admitted that he directed telephone calls to call centres in India as part of a scheme to mislead callers into believing that their computers were infected by malware and that they needed to buy computer protection services from the call centre operators. He also admitted to participation in the later part of this scheme as well by providing accounts where additional money taken from the victims could be wired.

Those who had fallen prey to the first part of the scheme were told that they were entitled to refunds. They were then told that they had accidentally been sent more than due, and were asked to return the excess money. Because no money had in fact been sent to the victims, those who were convinced to return the "excess" money were in fact sending their own money. Additionally, Kumar admitted that he schemed to place false charges on credit cards..

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

Taiwan says not invited to WHO meeting after China's 'obstruction'

Independent UN experts decry COVID vaccine hoarding: ‘No one is secure until all of us are’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

Trump not conceding election is not unexpected, says Pramila Jayapal

US President Donald Trump not conceding the election despite major US news networks having declared Joe Biden the winner is not unexpected considering his ridiculous behaviour over the last four years, Indian-American Congresswoman Pramila ...

WRAPUP 1-Barr tells prosecutors to probe allegations of election irregularities

U.S. Attorney General William Barr told federal prosecutors on Monday to look into substantial allegations of voting irregularities but urged them not to pursue fanciful or far fetched claims.Earlier in the day, President Donald Trumps camp...

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 10

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. HeadlinesEU hits U.S. goods with tariffs in Airbus-Boeing dispute httpson.ft.com2IoCmNM UK High Court bl...

EXPLAINER-How Peru's Congress ousted the President and what happens now

Peruvian President Martn Vizcarra, who drove a tough anti-corruption campaign in office, was removed by the opposition Congress on Monday in an impeachment trial over allegations of bribery, the second such trial he has faced in two months....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020