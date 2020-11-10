Guatemala to seek humanitarian protection for citizens in United States
Guatemala will request temporary humanitarian protection for its citizens in the United States following the devastation caused by storm Eta, President Alejandro Giammattei said on Monday.Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 10-11-2020 09:10 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 09:10 IST
Guatemala will request temporary humanitarian protection for its citizens in the United States following the devastation caused by storm Eta, President Alejandro Giammattei said on Monday. A deluge linked to storm Eta killed an estimated 150 people in Guatemala last week and caused devastation from Panama to Mexico.
"The foreign ministry will, over the course of the week, send the papers to our ambassador in Washington, who will make the request to the U.S. government," Giammattei told reporters. "We don't know if President Trump will accept or not but we believe that it is our obligation to request it."
In September, a U.S. appeals court sided with outgoing President Donald Trump over his administration's decision to end humanitarian protections for hundreds of thousands of immigrants, including from El Salvador.
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- Giammattei
- Alejandro Giammattei
- Donald Trump
ALSO READ
Trump asks Supreme Court to block deadline extension for North Carolina ballot
Pence staff hit by COVID-19 outbreak as Biden says Trump has surrendered to pandemic
Pence staff hit by COVID-19 outbreak as Biden says Trump has surrendered to pandemic
AP FACT CHECK: Trump and his oh-so-familiar falsehoods
Trump, Biden in final full week of campaigning as virus looms large