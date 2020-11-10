Left Menu
Kerala top cop directs to address grievances of transgenders without delay

Noting that it was imperative to protect the rights of TG people as a marginalised group, the police chief also said it was the objective of the state government to bring them to the mainstream society and enable them for social, economic and cultural upliftment and hence these instructions must be strictly followed. Kerala was the first state to unveil a transgender policy in the country, envisaging ending the societal stigma towards the sexual minority group and ensuring non-discriminatory treatment.

PTI | Thiruva | Updated: 10-11-2020 10:33 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 10:33 IST
In the wake of complaints regarding atrocities against transgenders galore, Kerala police chief has instructed his department that there should not be any reluctance or delay in addressing the grievances of the persons belonging to the third gender. In his message to district police chiefs, Behera directed action against police personnel if there was any unacceptable behaviour or lapse from their side while dealing with complaints against third genders.

The Director General of Police's instruction comes at a time when there were several complaints that the law enforcers were not handling the plaints of the third gender community seriously and thus denied them justice. Many transgender activists have complained of the lukewarm response of police officers when they approach the stations with a complaint.

"If a transgender person complains of injustice or aggression, it should be probed thoroughly and legal action should be taken immediately. Do not treat them badly for any reason," the DGP said. Noting that it was imperative to protect the rights of TG people as a marginalised group, the police chief also said it was the objective of the state government to bring them to the mainstream society and enable them for social, economic and cultural upliftment and hence these instructions must be strictly followed.

Kerala was the first state to unveil a transgender policy in the country, envisaging ending the societal stigma towards the sexual minority group and ensuring non-discriminatory treatment. Despite several TG-friendly initiatives, the state had also witnessed several cases of harassment and violence against the members of the marginalised group.

