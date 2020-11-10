Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ethiopia PM not rebuffing calls for calm as clashes intensify, says spokeswoman

Abiy, the continent's youngest leader at 44, won a Nobel Peace Prize last year for democratic reforms and for making peace with Eritrea. But last week the prime minister, who is from Ethiopia's largest ethnic group, the Oromo, launched a campaign against forces loyal to ethnic Tigrayan leaders in the northern region.

Reuters | Updated: 10-11-2020 11:02 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 11:02 IST
Ethiopia PM not rebuffing calls for calm as clashes intensify, says spokeswoman

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is not rebuffing international calls for calm, his office's spokeswoman said on Tuesday, amid an escalating conflict in the Tigray region that many fear is sliding toward civil war.

"There is no rebuffing of anyone by the prime minister. He had acknowledged and given gratitude for the concerns shown," the spokeswoman, Billene Seyoum, said in a response to a request for comment on a diplomat's assertion that Abiy was "not listening to anyone". "Nevertheless, Ethiopia is a sovereign nation and its government will ultimately make decisions in the long-term interest of the country and its people."

The violence in the northern area bordering Eritrea and Sudan threatens to destabilise Africa's second most populous country. Ethnic conflict in the region has simmered since Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed took over in 2018. Abiy, the continent's youngest leader at 44, won a Nobel Peace Prize last year for democratic reforms and for making peace with Eritrea.

But last week the prime minister, who is from Ethiopia's largest ethnic group, the Oromo, launched a campaign against forces loyal to ethnic Tigrayan leaders in the northern region. He accused them of attacking a military base. Hundreds of people have been killed in the latest conflict, sources on the government side said on Monday.

But Abiy said fears of chaos were unfounded: "Our rule of law operation is aimed at guaranteeing peace and stability." The United Nations wants Abiy - a former soldier who once fought alongside Tigrayans against Eritrea - to start dialogue.

Diplomats have told Reuters Abiy intended to press ahead with the military campaign, which he believes he can win against a battle-hardened group with substantial military equipment and supplies of their own. (Reporting By Maggie Fick Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman, Robert Birsel)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

Independent UN experts decry COVID vaccine hoarding: ‘No one is secure until all of us are’

Taiwan says not invited to WHO meeting after China's 'obstruction'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

Celebrating note ban akin to cut cakes on victims' graves:Sena

In a caustic attack on the BJP, the Shiv Sena on Tuesday said celebrating the fourth anniversary of demonetisation because of which many people committed suicide and businesses destroyed, is akin to cutting birthday cakes on their graves. I...

IHCL opens The Connaught hotel after renovation

Tata group firm Indian Hotels Company Ltd IHCL on Tuesday announced the opening of The Connaught, a hotel under its SeleQtions brand, in New Delhi. The hospitality major had acquired 33 years licensing rights for The Connaught in an e-aucti...

WRAPUP 1-Trump mounts legal assault as Barr authorizes probes of vote irregularities

President Donald Trump will push ahead on Tuesday with legal challenges to the results of last weeks election after U.S. Attorney General William Barr told federal prosecutors to look into any substantial allegations of voting irregularitie...

Much at stake as Supreme Court weighs future of 'Obamacare'

When the Supreme Court weighs the fate of Obamacare, arguments will revolve around arcane points of law like severability whether the justices can surgically snip out part of the law and leave the rest. But whats at stake has real-world co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020