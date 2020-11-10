Odisha reports 987 new cases of COVID-19 in last 24 hours

With 987 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the past 24 hours, the count of active cases rose to 12,584 in Odisha, as per the State's Health Department on Tuesday. The total cases of Coronavirus stood at 3,03,780 and as many as 2,89,689 people recovered from the infection so far in the state. The death toll is at 1,454 in Odisha.

With 38,074 new COVID-19 infections reported in the last 24 hours, India's total cases surged to 85,91,731, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Tuesday. As many as 448 fatalities reported in the last 24 hours took the national death toll to 1,27,059.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 11,96,15,857 samples have been tested for coronavirus till November 9, of these, 10,43,665 samples were tested yesterday. (ANI)

