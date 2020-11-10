Kerala HC grants anticipatory bail to 3 accused of assaulting Youtuber over derogatory remarks

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday granted anticipatory bail to Malayalam film industry dubbing artist Bhagyalakshmi and two others for allegedly assaulting a YouTuber named Vijay P Nair over the latter's "derogatory" remarks against women. A single-judge bench of Justice Ashok Menon, while hearing their joint plea, granted anticipatory bail to Bhagyalakshmi, Sajna NS and Sreelakshmi Arackal.

Earlier, a district court in Thiruvananthapuram had rejected the anticipatory bail plea filed by Bhagyalakshmi and two others in a case of assaulting the YouTuber. The incident pertains to one Vijay P Nair, who shared abusive remarks about women on his YouTube Channel. A group of women including Bhagyalakshmi allegedly beat him up and threw black ink at him. Police registered cases against both parties acting on separate complaints.

Vijay was arrested by police and the women are yet to be arrested though a case was registered against them by the police. In a separate complaint, the police are also conducting a probing against Sreelakshmi Arakkal, who allegedly shared and promoted vulgar contents through her YouTube videos. The video of the women assaulting the blogger has been shared widely on social media after the women in the group shared the incident live on Facebook. The women have been booked for manhandling and robbery, which can lead to imprisonment of up to five years. The women had allegedly also forcibly taken his laptop after assaulting him. (ANI)