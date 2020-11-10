15 members of gang held over auto-lifting racket

Left Menu
Fifteen members of a gang were arrested for allegedly stealing two-wheelers and later using it same to commit robberies and snatchings and across Delhi, officials said on Tuesday. Total 15 accused persons involved in the syndicate were arrested and 125 stolen two-wheelers and six mobiles were recovered from different locations at their instances, police said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2020 14:50 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 14:50 IST
Fifteen members of a gang were arrested for allegedly stealing two-wheelers and later using it same to commit robberies and snatchings and across Delhi, officials said on Tuesday. The arrests were done after it was observed that snatchers were using stolen motorcycles to commit crime in Outer District area with a nexus between auto-lifters and snatchers. A total of 125 stolen two-wheelers and six mobile phones have been recovered from different locations, police said.

The autolifters provided stolen bikes to snatchers on rent or commission basis, police said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) A Koan said a team was constituted on October 23 to ensure effective surveillance in the area to curb such activities.

The team apprehended three persons, riding on a motorcycle at Old Macchi Chowk in Sultanpuri, when they tried to flee during checking. They were identified as Sumit, Ajay and Vikas and the two-wheeler seized from them was found to be stolen from Sultanpuri area, Koan said They stole motorcycles from Sultanpuri and adjoining areas, and used these for committing snatching or robberies. They also lend these vehicles to other criminals who were also involved in stealing of two wheelers, snatching and robberies. They disclosed that they had parked many stolen vehicles at different locations in Sultanpur. They revealed that they are members of a syndicate headed by one Sagar, who is involved in 33 cases of theft, snatching and auto-lifting, the DCP said.

Based on their disclosure, several raids were conducted and 12 suspects, including the head of the gang identified as Sagar, was also apprehended, he added. Total 15 accused persons involved in the syndicate were arrested and 125 stolen two-wheelers and six mobiles were recovered from different locations at their instances, police said. PTI AMP HMB

