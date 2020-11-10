Left Menu
Development News Edition

Telangana CM announces aid to family of Army jawan killed in J&K's encounter

Chief Minister of Telangana, K Chandrashekhar Rao on Tuesday announced Rs 50 lakh financial assistance to the family of Army Jawan Ryada Mahesh, who lost his life in the anti-terror operation at the Jammu and Kashmir Machil sector.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 10-11-2020 15:50 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 15:50 IST
Telangana CM announces aid to family of Army jawan killed in J&K's encounter
Chief Minister of Telangana, K. Chandrashekar Rao (File Image). Image Credit: ANI

Chief Minister of Telangana, K Chandrashekhar Rao on Tuesday announced Rs 50 lakh financial assistance to the family of Army Jawan Ryada Mahesh, who lost his life in the anti-terror operation at the Jammu and Kashmir Machil sector. The Chief Minister also said that one member of the family based on the qualification would be given a government job and a house site would also be allotted to the family. Mahesh would be remembered in history as the one who sacrificed his life for the country, said the chief minister.

Ryada Mahesh of Nizamabad district in Telangana was among four Indian Army personnel who were killed in an encounter at Machil sector of Kupwara district in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday. During the joint operation, the Indian security forces also eliminated three terrorists. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

Independent UN experts decry COVID vaccine hoarding: ‘No one is secure until all of us are’

Taiwan says not invited to WHO meeting after China's 'obstruction'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

Tripura reports 79 new COVID-19 cases; tally rises to 31,622

At least 79 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Tripura on Tuesday, pushing the tally in the state to 31,622, a health department official said. The state now has 1,257 active COVID-19 cases, while 29,986 people have recovered from ...

Thailand confirms coronavirus case linked to infected Hungarian minister

Thailand on Tuesday said a Hungarian diplomat had been infected with the novel coronavirus after being in contact with his foreign minister whose tour to the region was suspended last week after he tested positive for the virus.Cambodian au...

Ethiopia seizes airport in Tigray, AU seeks ceasefire

Ethiopian troops took an airport in the Tigray region during an offensive against local leaders defying Prime Minister Abiy Ahmeds authority, state-affiliated TV said on Tuesday, as the African Union AU called for an end to bloodshed. Hundr...

ADB partners with BMJ to launch a new online COVID-19 Information Centre

The Asian Development Bank ADB has partnered with leading healthcare knowledge provider, the BMJ, to launch a new online coronavirus disease COVID-19 Information Centre for healthcare professionals tackling the pandemic.The website provides...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020