Fire breaks out in Kolkata's Topsia area, 20 shanties gutted

At least six fire tenders were pressed into service to control the blaze, which was first spotted around 3.30pm, he said. "No one was injured in the fire. Our officers are trying their best to douse the flames," the official added.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 10-11-2020 17:11 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 17:11 IST
Fire breaks out in Kolkata's Topsia area, 20 shanties gutted

Around 20 shanties were completely gutted in a major fire which broke out in the city's Topsia area on Tuesday afternoon, a fire department official said. At least six fire tenders were pressed into service to control the blaze, which was first spotted around 3.30pm, he said.

"No one was injured in the fire. Our officers are trying their best to douse the flames," the official added. PTI SCH RMS RMS

