UP: BJP wins Unnao's Bangermau assembly seat by 31,398 votes

UP: BJP wins Unnao's Bangermau assembly seat by 31,398 votesPTI | Lucknow | Updated: 10-11-2020 19:11 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 19:11 IST
The ruling BJP retained the Unnao’s Bangermau assembly seat after its candidate Shrikant Katiyar defeated Congress' Arti Bajpai by 31,398 votes
Bangermau is among the seven assembly constituencies in the state for which bypolls were held on November 3. The seat fell vacant following the conviction of sitting MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in a rape case.
