Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hong Kong suspends pacts with Ireland, Netherlands as diplomatic row escalates

The news comes weeks after the Netherlands and Ireland joined Britain, the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Germany and Finland in suspending extradition treaties with Hong Kong following the implementation of the legislation. Critics of the law, which punishes what Beijing broadly defines as secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces with up to life in prison, fear it will be used to trample freedoms in the former British colony.

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 10-11-2020 19:37 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 19:37 IST
Hong Kong suspends pacts with Ireland, Netherlands as diplomatic row escalates

Hong Kong said on Tuesday it is suspending extradition agreements and pacts on mutual legal assistance with the Netherlands and Ireland, escalating a diplomatic spat in the wake of Beijing's new national security law for the city. The news comes weeks after the Netherlands and Ireland joined Britain, the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Germany and Finland in suspending extradition treaties with Hong Kong following the implementation of the legislation.

Critics of the law, which punishes what Beijing broadly defines as secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces with up to life in prison, fear it will be used to trample freedoms in the former British colony. Critics have also expressed concern that those who fall foul of the law could face trial in mainland China where courts are tightly controlled by the Communist Party.

In a statement, the Hong Kong government said the moves by the Netherlands and Ireland to suspend extradition treaties with the semi-autonomous city "are open interference in China's internal affairs and a violation of international law and basic norms governing international relations." Authorities in Beijing and the financial centre have said the law is necessary to ensure Hong Kong’s stability and prosperity after a year of anti-government protests that plunged the Chinese-ruled city into its biggest crisis in decades.

On Monday, the United States imposed sanctions on four more Chinese officials in Hong Kong's governing and security establishment over their alleged role in crushing dissent in the global financial hub. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the sanctions were for their role in implementing the national security law, which came into force on June 30. (Reporting By Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Bernadette Baum )

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

Independent UN experts decry COVID vaccine hoarding: ‘No one is secure until all of us are’

Taiwan says not invited to WHO meeting after China's 'obstruction'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Battle-hardy Tigray back in spotlight as Ethiopia conflict flares

Once again, troops are rushing into a rugged corner of Ethiopia that has been at the heart of momentous events for decades, from war with Eritrea to the toppling of a Marxist dictatorship. This time, it is the federal government sending jet...

Jitan Ram Manjhi wins from Imamganj seat

Hindustani Awam Morcha HAM president Jitan Ram Manjhi won Imamganj seat by a margin of 16,034 votes, Election Commission sources said Tuesday. Manjhi defeated his nearest RJD rival Uday Narayan Chaudhary.This is second consecutive win of Ma...

Cricket-Pakistan appoint Babar as test captain

Pakistan named Babar Azam as their new test captain on Tuesday, putting the batsman in charge of teams across all formats. Babar replaces Azhar Ali, who led Pakistan to a 1-0 series defeat in England earlier this year.I feel truly honoured ...

From Asia to Africa, refugees hope Biden win could help rebuild lives

By Beh Lih Yi and Nita Bhalla KUALA LUMPURNAIROBI, Nov 10 Thomson Reuters Foundation - J oe Bidens U.S. presidential election win has raised hopes of resettlement for refugees from Asia to Africa, many in countries where they are denied wor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020