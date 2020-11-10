Left Menu
Development News Edition

ED arrests former IAS officer in Chhattisgarh on money laundering charges

The ED in a statement said that he has been arrested for "laundering the proceeds generated out of criminal offences through shell companies and integrating the same in the business of his family members". The agency said its criminal case filed against Agrawal, his chartered accountant Sunil Agrawal and others was filed under the PMLA after studying a 2010 FIR of the Chhattisgarh anti-corruption bureau and the CBI.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2020 20:12 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 20:12 IST
ED arrests former IAS officer in Chhattisgarh on money laundering charges

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested former IAS officer Babulal Agrawal from Chhattisgarh in a money laundering case that is linked to charges of corruption and disproportionate assets against him, the agency said on Tuesday. "He was arrested from his residence in Raipur on Monday and was produced before a special PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) court, and the court sent him to ED custody till November 12," it said.

Agrawal, a 1988-batch IAS officer, has served as a principal secretary in the Chhattisgarh government and was also arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the past on charges of corruption. He was suspended by the state government after the CBI arrested him.

It was alleged that Agrawal wanted to "settle" CBI probes against him which were registered in 2010 when he was the health secretary in the Chhattisgarh government. The ED in a statement said that he has been arrested for "laundering the proceeds generated out of criminal offences through shell companies and integrating the same in the business of his family members".

The agency said its criminal case filed against Agrawal, his chartered accountant Sunil Agrawal and others was filed under the PMLA after studying a 2010 FIR of the Chhattisgarh anti-corruption bureau and the CBI. The alleged corruption and disproportionate assets case against the former Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer came to light after the Income Tax Department raided him in February 2010.

The ED said it was found in the probe that Agrawal "played an active role for splitting the tender contracts related to World Bank aided Malaria control programme and awarding them to some non-existing entities and thereby, causing loss to the exchequer and pecuniary benefit to himself." The former bureaucrat, in connivance with his CA Sunil Agrawal, his brother Ashok Agrawal and Pawan Agrawal, opened "more than 400 bank accounts in the name of gullible villagers of Kharora and its nearby villages and cash to the tune of about Rs 46 crore was deposited", the agency alleged. This cash, the ED alleged, was "laundered" through shell or dummy companies opened by Agrawal's CA and other entities, which was ultimately parked in a company identified as Prime Ispat Ltd, Raipur, as investment in shares.

"The ED has already attached properties to the tune of Rs 36.09 crore which includes assets of Prime Ispat Ltd, Raipur, and the properties of Babulal Agrawal," it said. Chartered accountant Sunil Agrawal was arrested by the ED in this case earlier..

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

Independent UN experts decry COVID vaccine hoarding: ‘No one is secure until all of us are’

Taiwan says not invited to WHO meeting after China's 'obstruction'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Punjab allows green crackers for 2 hours on Diwali, Gurpurab

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday announced a two-hour window for use of green firecrackers on Diwali and Gurpurab, with a curb for Christmas too across the state, except in Mandi Gobindgarh, where a total ban has bee...

German region orders poultry indoors after bird flu found

Authorities in the north German state of Schleswig-Holstein on Tuesday ordered that all poultry be kept indoors following the discovery of bird flu in two farms in the region. Type H5N8 bird flu was confirmed in a second poultry farm in Sch...

From Asia to Africa, refugees hope Biden win could help rebuild lives

Joe Bidens U.S. presidential election win has raised hopes of resettlement for refugees from Asia to Africa, many in countries where they are denied work and education and have no formal status.The United States has for years taken in tens ...

BJP wins six seats in UP bypolls, SP one

The Bharatiya Janata Party BJP has won six of the seven seats in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly by-elections, while the Samajwadi Party SP secured one seat in the state. According to Election Commission, the BJP won Tundla, Bangermau, Ghatampur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020